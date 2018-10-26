Area Volleyball Teams Start Regional Play Today

The 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament starts up today at Rock Springs High School. Rock Springs Lady Tigers will start play today at noon against Star Valley. The Green River Lady Wolves will open play against Riverton at 3:00 p.m. with Evanston taking on Cody at 1:30 p.m. First game winners will play again this evening with losers playing Saturday morning in loser out games.

Mountain View will be hosting the 3A West Regional Volleyball Tournament. Lovell and Lyman will open play at 10:00 a.m. with Pinedale meeting Worland at 11:30 a.m. Big Piney takes on Powell at 1 p.m. and Mountain View tangles with Lander at 2:30 p.m.

Kemmerer will play Rocky Mountain at 10:00 a.m in the 2A West Regional being played in Lander while Farson-Eden plays Burlington at 1:00 p.m. in the 1A West Regional also taking place in Lander.