Area Weather Advisory In Effect For Rock Springs/Green River Area

From the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming…
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2:00 P.M. THIS AFTERNOON TO 11:00 P.M. MONDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected.
- WHERE…Rock Springs and Green River and surrounding area.
- WHEN…From 2:00 p.m. today to 11:00 p.m. Monday.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
