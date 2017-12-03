Area Weather Alerts And Statements Issued By NWS

As of 6:00 a.m., Sunday morning, the following area weather alerts and statements have been issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Rock Springs, Green River and Flaming Gorge:

Snow is expected this evening into Monday morning when an inch or two of snow is possible. The snow will be blown by periods of west to northwest wind 25 to 40 mph. The snow will taper off Monday afternoon. Expect slick and snow covered roads with limited visibility along Interstate 80 and other area roadways.

Eastern Sweetwater County including Wamsutter area:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY with snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of poor visibility. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow and visibility under one quarter mile at times.

South Lincoln County including the cities of Kemmerer and Cokeville:

Snow will develop across the area this morning and continue into tonight. One to three inches of snow is possible. The snow will also be accompanied by a west wind of 20 to 30 mph. Area roadways will likely become slick and snow covered and visibilities will be limited at times.