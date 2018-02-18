Area Winter Storm Warning In Effect From 2:00 p.m. Today Until 11:00 p.m. Monday

From the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2:00 p.m. THIS AFTERNOON TO 11:00 p.m. MONDAY…

WHAT…Snow will become widespread across the area from late this afternoon. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times tonight with more light to locally moderate snow on Monday.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 8 to 10 inches across the eastern portion of the area.

WHERE…Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

WHEN…From 2:00 p.m. today to 11:00 p.m. MST Monday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.