Area Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Midnight

Eastern Sweetwater County and areas south of Rock Springs and Green River are now under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is saying some areas of Sweetwater County and the surrounding areas could expect one to two inches of snow accumulations today and tonight with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations including White Mountain where two to four inches of snow are possible.

Periods of rain mixed with snow are in the forecast through Thursday morning. Authorities are advising motorist that area roads could be slick in spots especially over bridges this morning.

