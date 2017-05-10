Art Reception At Green River Library

Artwork from Angie Bennett’s Watercolor Class is on display at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River through the end of June. The public is invited to an artists’ reception at 5 p.m. May 17th at the library.

Artists featured in the show are Judy Graham, Cathy Denman, Effie Manley, Nancy Parker, Cathy Casey, Jackie Herwaldt, Debbie Gaspar, Pamela Eden, Kathy Reinard, Jeanna Young, Madison Young, Brady Young, and Sandy Banks.

Bennett teaches watercolor classes in Green River. She said students in her classes are at different levels — from first-time painters to those with many years of experience. Students are inspired to draw and paint from still-life object such as silk flowers and ceramics, and paint landscape compositions prepared by the instructor.

“Taking part in an exhibit is a good learning experience,” Bennett said. “It is a chance to show student work and it brings people into the library from our community. It brings people together.”

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212.