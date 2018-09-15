Latest

Artember Event Begins Today In Downtown Rock Springs

TOPICS:

September 15, 2018

The Inaugural Artember event begins today at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will be hosting the event.

Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, a “yART sale,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours.  The event is a partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center to highlight the arts in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

 

Activities for the day include:

  • Antler Painting Workshop – 10 am at the Broadway Theater. $30 ($25 if you have your own antler).  Includes instruction, one mimosa, paint and supplies.
  • yART Sale – South Main Street, 11 am to 4 pm, NO COST.
    Participating artists so far include:

    • David Metz – Photo/Digital
    • Zach Lewis – Pictorial art
    • Elmer Edward – Acrylics
    • Patti Bird – Acrylics
    • Debora Soule – Acrylics
    • Gwendolyn Quitberg –Oil Paintings
    • Christine Pruett – Watercolor, Oil and Colored Pencil
    • Susie Von Aherns – Fused Glass
    • Angie Maria Murillo – Wood Stain and Oil Paint
    • Taylor Wallace – Acrylic, Pencil, Photography, Prints
    • Jordan D. Wallace – Poetry, Painting, Drawing, Chalk, Multimedia
    • Edie Reed/Edie’s Art Creations – Acrylic Paintings

 

  • Kid’s arts and crafts, spin bike art and more – Bank Court, 12 noon to 2 pm – NO COST
  • Steven Davis in Concert – Bank Court, 11 am to 4 pm – NO COST
  • Canvases and Coffee – Coal Train Coffee Depot; 2 pm to 5 pm

 

The price is $30 dollars per person if you sign up in advance.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Artember Event Begins Today In Downtown Rock Springs"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.