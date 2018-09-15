Artember Event Begins Today In Downtown Rock Springs

The Inaugural Artember event begins today at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will be hosting the event.
Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, a “yART sale,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours. The event is a partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center to highlight the arts in Rock Springs.
Activities for the day include:
- Antler Painting Workshop – 10 am at the Broadway Theater. $30 ($25 if you have your own antler). Includes instruction, one mimosa, paint and supplies.
- yART Sale – South Main Street, 11 am to 4 pm, NO COST.
Participating artists so far include:
- David Metz – Photo/Digital
- Zach Lewis – Pictorial art
- Elmer Edward – Acrylics
- Patti Bird – Acrylics
- Debora Soule – Acrylics
- Gwendolyn Quitberg –Oil Paintings
- Christine Pruett – Watercolor, Oil and Colored Pencil
- Susie Von Aherns – Fused Glass
- Angie Maria Murillo – Wood Stain and Oil Paint
- Taylor Wallace – Acrylic, Pencil, Photography, Prints
- Jordan D. Wallace – Poetry, Painting, Drawing, Chalk, Multimedia
- Edie Reed/Edie’s Art Creations – Acrylic Paintings
- Kid’s arts and crafts, spin bike art and more – Bank Court, 12 noon to 2 pm – NO COST
- Steven Davis in Concert – Bank Court, 11 am to 4 pm – NO COST
- Canvases and Coffee – Coal Train Coffee Depot; 2 pm to 5 pm
The price is $30 dollars per person if you sign up in advance.
