Artember Event Begins Today In Downtown Rock Springs

The Inaugural Artember event begins today at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will be hosting the event.

Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, a “yART sale,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours. The event is a partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center to highlight the arts in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Activities for the day include:

Antler Painting Workshop – 10 am at the Broadway Theater. $30 ($25 if you have your own antler). Includes instruction, one mimosa, paint and supplies.

– 10 am at the Broadway Theater. $30 ($25 if you have your own antler). Includes instruction, one mimosa, paint and supplies. yART Sale – South Main Street, 11 am to 4 pm, NO COST.

Participating artists so far include: David Metz – Photo/Digital Zach Lewis – Pictorial art Elmer Edward – Acrylics Patti Bird – Acrylics Debora Soule – Acrylics Gwendolyn Quitberg –Oil Paintings Christine Pruett – Watercolor, Oil and Colored Pencil Susie Von Aherns – Fused Glass Angie Maria Murillo – Wood Stain and Oil Paint Taylor Wallace – Acrylic, Pencil, Photography, Prints Jordan D. Wallace – Poetry, Painting, Drawing, Chalk, Multimedia Edie Reed/Edie’s Art Creations – Acrylic Paintings

– South Main Street, 11 am to 4 pm, NO COST. Participating artists so far include:

Advertisement

Kid’s arts and crafts, spin bike art and more – Bank Court, 12 noon to 2 pm – NO COST

– Bank Court, 12 noon to 2 pm – NO COST Steven Davis in Concert – Bank Court, 11 am to 4 pm – NO COST

– Bank Court, 11 am to 4 pm – NO COST Canvases and Coffee – Coal Train Coffee Depot; 2 pm to 5 pm

The price is $30 dollars per person if you sign up in advance.