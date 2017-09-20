Artist Leah Hardy Speaking At WWCC Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS – Artist Leah Hardy will be speaking in the art gallery at Western Wyoming Community College at 2:30 p.m., September 21st, 2017. Hardy is a professor in the Metalsmithing Program in the University of Wyoming’s Department of Art.



“My newest work has been focused on insect-inspired forms, which become metaphors for the present human condition and also serve as an ethical inquiry into the scientific ability to genetically modify our food, alter our bodies and prolong life. Fragmented, altered with mechanical elements or re-contextualized, these life forms are narratively presented to reference our fascination with mortality and desire with the underlying yearning to connect and communicate. The intended effect is for the pieces to be specimens—beautiful, yet at times, disturbing,” said Leah Hardy in her artist statement.

Hardy’s artwork has been displayed all over the world, including Japan, Australia, England and India. She has received awards and grants in several different countries. In 2016 alone, she received the Michigan Silversmiths’ Guild Award of Excellence, her study entitled “Australia from Camel Back: Metalsmiths Respond to Flinders Rangers’ Natural Habitat, Land Use Issues and Aboriginal History” was awarded the International Travel Grant, and the Caitlin Long Excellence Fund Grant for a collaborative printmaking art project in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Leah’s work is about communication. Her presentation is euphemistically done through the insect form, crickets, grasshoppers, praying mantra and the like, fabricated in multiple metals and intricate techniques on a small scale,” said Florence McEwin, professor of art at WWCC.

The exhibition entitled “In Contemplation Of”, and informal lecture by Leah Hardy is open to the public. Community members are encouraged to view the exhibition as well as listen to Hardy speak.