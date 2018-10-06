Ashley Bock Leads Cowgirl Cross Country To Big Team Win At Roadrunners Invitational

DENVER, CO (October 6, 2018) – Led by junior Ashley Bock, the Cowgirl Cross Country Team earned the victory as a team at the Roadrunners Invite in Denver on Saturday, recording 19 points to dominate the field of 12 teams. Dallas Baptist was second with 66 points.

Bock paced the Cowgirls with a second-place overall finish first among collegiate athletes. She navigated the six kilometer course in 21:50.6 to lead the way for Wyoming. Bock is just the sixth female athlete to complete the Roadrunners Invite in under 22 minutes.

Advertisement

“Ashley had an awesome race,” Clower said. “She has been a great leader to our young girls this season, and to lead in performance today as well is great.”

It was not just a singular great performance for Wyoming, as all of UW’s scorers finished inside the top 10 and all within 40 seconds of each other as the Cowgirls ran strong in a pack at Washington Park. Freshman Katelyn Mitchem placed fifth overall and scored three points as she finished in 22:15.6, just a half-second ahead of junior Kacey Doner who placed sixth with a time of 22:16.1.

Advertisement

Seniors Emily Person and Regan VanDePol placed seventh and eighth with times of 22:21.7 and 22:29.3, respectively capping a dominant performance by the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls are back in action next weekend when they head to Santa Clara, CA for the Bronco Invitational on Saturday, October 13th.