Aspen Mountain Medical Center Health Fair Blood Draws Start Monday

Aspen Mountain Medical Center will be offering a Health Fair on Saturday March 24th at their facility at 4401 College Drive.

Blood draws for the Health Fair event will take place Monday through Saturday, February 26th – March 3rd and Monday, March 5th to Saturday, March 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. No appointment is needed.

This past Friday, Kristina Stewart, Lab Manger of Aspen Mountain Medical Center, was on WyoRadio’s Q96 Morning Show with Michael and JJ talking about the blood draws and upcoming Health Fair.

For more information on the upcoming blood draws and Health Fair, contact Aspen Mountain Medical Center at 307-352-8900.

(Paid Advertisment)