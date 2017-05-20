Audrey J. Goings (September 15, 1924 – May 16, 2017)

Audrey J. Goings, 92, of Rupert, Idaho passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Hudson, Wyoming on September 25, 1924, the daughter of George K. Henry and Marsha Josephine Killkenny Henry.

Mrs. Goings attended schools in Lander, Wyoming.

She married Jesse D. Goings in Shoshone, Wyoming on September 15, 1940 and he preceded her in death on April 21, 1995 in Rupert, Idaho.

Mrs. Goings was employed by Mountain Bell and was Chief Operator for forty years and retired in 1981.

She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Her interests include spending time with her family especially her kids and grandkids. She loved to fish, hunt, and she also enjoyed raising and riding horses.

She is survived by her son Harve Goings of Rupert, Idaho, two daughters Jo Zanetti and husband Jim of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Della Spellman of Reno, Nevada; one brother Donald K. Henry of Wasilla, Alaska; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jesse; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Chapel, on Monday afternoon from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Tuesday morning until service time.