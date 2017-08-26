August 26th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.