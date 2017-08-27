August 27th Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight – Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
