August 27th Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather

Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.