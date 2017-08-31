August 31st Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.