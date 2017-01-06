Avalanche Advisories Released For Three Locations

https://youtu.be/c0HoylWf4hI

Due to the recent snow storm that has impacted the state, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center in Teton Village, Wyoming has placed Avalanche Advisories for areas above 9,000 feet in three locations in the state. These three locations include the Teton, Togwotee Pass, and Greys River Areas.

While the Teton and Togwotee Pass areas are at Moderate Avalanche danger, the Greys River Area is seeing an even higher danger with Considerable Avalanche risk. With the risk of an Avalanche higher, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center is advising everyone who will be recreating in these areas over the weekend to use caution.

Because of the Avalanche Warnings for these areas, as well as other areas around the state, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center encourages the public to visit their site at the link below.

http://jhavalanche.org/index.php