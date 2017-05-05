Avalanche Danger At Sylvan Pass

Sylvan Pass in Yellowstone National Park remains is closed part of today and tomorrow due to avalanche danger, but other roads in the park have opened.

The East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park over Sylvan Pass will be closed today and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to avalanche danger. The expected warm and sunny weather is anticipated to cause significant avalanche danger in the area during those hours. Conditions at Sylvan Pass will be closely monitored and additional closures may occur if necessary.

The East Entrance to Fishing Bridge Junction opened at 8 a.m. today for public motorists.

In addition, Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction also opened to public motorists at 8 a.m. today.

The Northeast Entrance to Cody via Chief Joseph Scenic Highway is open to vehicle traffic.

Additions road information for Yellowstone can be found on the park website at go.nps.gov/YellRoads. The map on that page, in addition to phone recordings, will be updated as conditions change.

For the public road report call (307) 344-2117. For the administrative road report call (307) 344-7115.