Award Winning Wyoming Authors to Present in Rock Springs

Award winning Wyoming Authors are in Rock Springs this week and will present to the community during two events tomorrow.

Florence Rose Shepherd and Susan Marsh will present at the Young at Heart Senior Center at 1:00 p.m. and then at Western Wyoming Community College at 7:00 p.m. in room 1302.

At the Young at Heart Senior Center will have a reading by Florence Rose Shepard, from her book, “Sometimes Creek – A Wyoming Memoir”. The memoir is a story about the life of the daughter of Italian immigrants who came to Wyoming to make a new life. Shepard wrote from her cabin in the Hoback Basin, retracing the contours of her life. The book reflects on topics like living on a sheep ranch during the Great Depression, one-room schools, marriage, motherhood, and environmental activism.

There will be a slide presentation at WWCC, on “Saving Wyoming’s Hoback – The Grassroots Movement that Stopped Natural Gas Development”. The book won the 2017 Wallace Stegner prize in environmental humanities.

The book tells the story of the Hoback and Noble Basins in the northwestern portion of Wyoming, and the people who banded and worked together to protect the land they treasure. A diverse group of people with a common goal: preventing the industrialization of our wilderness.

Both events are free, and the public is encouraged to attend. The events are sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College, SBOCES, WWCC Cultural Affairs, and the Wesswick Lecture Series.