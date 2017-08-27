Bairoil Wyoming, A Tiny Oil And Gas Town

Located in the far northeast corner of Sweetwater County lies the tiny oil and gas town of Bairoil.

Established in 1916 by former sheep rancher, Charles Bair, Bairoil, Wyoming has long been one of Sweetwater Counties smallest communities.

Bair was the first to drill for oil in the area and soon started his own company, Bair Oil.

School was first held in Bairoil in 1919.

In 1924 members in the town petitioned for a Post Office and later that year one was established.

It wasn’t until 1936 that a school building was constructed and in 1951 electricity brought into town.

The school received a gymnasium, two class rooms, a cafeteria and hall in the early 1950’s with a kindergarten room, band room, science room and lab, as well as additional bathrooms coming later in the 1950’s.

Phone service was established in the town in 1970 with the addition of a phone line.

In 1972 Bairoil received it’s very first ambulance from Civil Defense, and began the Bairoil Ambulance Service.

Bairoil was also added to the Carbon County School District #1 in 1972.

It wasn’t until June 10, 1980 that Bairoil was incorporated as a town and in 1989 received its new Town Hall and Community Center.