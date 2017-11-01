Bank of the West To Close Rock Springs Location, Merge With Green River Branch

Bank of the West will close its Rock Springs location and merge with the Green River Branch in the coming months.

The bank is expected to send notices to customers this month and will provide a minimum of 90 days notice before the branch closure. The Rock Springs location will close on February 16, 2018.

The Bank of the West in Green River, located at 10 Shoshone Avenue, will remain open. Bank of the West hopes to have an ATM in Rock Springs. However, an ATM location has not been determined.

Public relations personnel from the company were unable to provide a comment as of press time.