Bank of The West Hosts Retirement Open House For Mona Thomas

After 26 years at the Rock Springs branch of Bank of the West, Mona Thomas is retiring.

Bank of the West is recognizing Mona’s dedication to the community and to customers by hosting an open house on Friday, January 26th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bank of the West is located at 200 N Center Street in Rock Springs.

“Mona was raised in Rock Springs and has been a value to our community. Her work ethic is beyond, and she has helped so many people over the years of dedication,” Bank of the West said in a release.

The public is invited to attend the open house to say thank you to Mona for her years of service and to share stories.