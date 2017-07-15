Bark in The Park & Vaccination Clinic August 12th

Century West Park in Rock Springs is going to the dogs.

Bark in the Park is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12th with plenty of activities for local dogs and their humans.

Bark in the Park is a pet fair and adoption event sponsored by Red Desert Humane Society.

The pool will be opened at 10 a.m. for dogs to swim. In addition, dog games will be held throughout the event including a best “licker” competition, paw painting, ball pit, and a cake walk/musical chairs.

Bark in the Park is free to the public.

During the event, a low-cost vaccination clinic will be held at Century West Park. The vaccination clinic is for dogs only. Pet owners are invited to vaccinate their dogs priced at $25 for altered dogs, and $45 for unaltered dogs. The vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

For more information on Bark in the Park, contact the Humane Society at 307-362-1636.