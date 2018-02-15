Barrasso Attends White House Meeting on President Trump’s Infrastructure Plan [VIDEO]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), attended a meeting at the White House with President Trump on the president’s infrastructure plan.

Senator Barrasso’s reaction:

“We had a very good meeting today with the president at the White House to talk about his infrastructure plan. Which is good for all of America. “He is a builder, he has a history as a builder. He has done remarkable work around the world and understands the difference between rural needs and urban needs. “And the president is committed to dealing with the issues that I face in Wyoming, which are rural needs. There is money specifically set aside for rural programs in the plan. “Additionally, the president also understands how important it is to work to simplify, make it easier to get the permits so some of these construction projects can go on. We have a project in Wyoming, 14 years to get the permits, 2 years to do the project. 10,000 hours of state employee time just to work through the permitting process. “So, the president is on the right track. He is the right person to do it. We need to make sure to do these projects faster, better, cheaper, and smarter.”