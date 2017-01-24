Barrasso and Enzi Issue Statements on Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline Executive Orders

Washington, D.C.– U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., issued the following statements after President Trump signed executive orders today aimed at advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Mike Enzi:

“It is refreshing to see an administration that is committed to energy production and job creation,” Enzi said. “It’s time the country stop yielding to the whims of unreasonable anti-energy groups and instead do what is right to provide its citizens with reliable and affordable energy. These types of infrastructure projects can provide a great benefit to our country and I look forward to working with President Trump to support American energy production across the country.”

John Barrasso:

“I applaud President Trump for advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines,” said Barrasso. “For far too long, politics have been inserted into the basic functions of government. If we are going to grow our economy, Washington must provide a timely and predicable permitting process. These projects will create jobs and improve our nation’s energy security.”