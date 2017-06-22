Barrasso and Enzi Release Statements On Senate Health Care Draft Bill

Today, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi, both of Wyoming, released statements regarding the Senate health care draft bill.

Senator Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.)

“After months of hard work, Senate Republicans are proposing solutions to address the challenges to health care created by Obamacare that are affecting millions of hardworking families,” Enzi said. “Senate Democratic leaders have repeatedly declared they would not be part of getting rid of the current deficient system. Members of the GOP conference discussed many different options. The plan we’ve released today is focused on tackling the problem of skyrocketing premiums while stabilizing the collapsing Obamacare insurance markets that threaten to leave millions of Americans with no affordable options for health care. The discussion draft is also focused on fixing the challenges facing Medicaid while retaining our commitment to provide health care to our most vulnerable populations. Most importantly though, it repeals the individual and employer mandates freeing the American people from the requirement that forced families to purchase insurance they either did not want or could not afford. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help the nation transition from Obamacare’s broken promises to better care.”

Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

“After seven years of disruption and disappointment, it’s urgent that we act now to replace Obamacare with a new law that finally puts patients first and begins to stabilize insurance markets that teeter on the verge of collapse.

“What we are proposing today steers health care sharply away from federal mandates, higher taxes and government control. Instead, our draft bill puts the focus on affordability, access to care with more choices, and safeguards Medicaid for the most vulnerable and needy.

“The bill is not perfect, and because of budget rules it doesn’t include every prescription I would have liked. What I do know is that our path is a vast improvement over Obamacare and will finally start to build a health care system that works for many more Americans.

“Over the next week, we will be working to improve on this draft with broad input from health care providers, patients, and every member of the U.S. Senate.”