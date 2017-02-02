Barrasso and Enzi Statements on Vote To End Stream Protection Rule

Washington, D.C.– Congress passed its first resolution that would overturn an Obama Administration regulation that was aimed at limiting coal production. The Senate voted today to send the resolution of disapproval to President Trump’s desk. The measure would end the “stream protection rule” issued by the Department of the Interior last year.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement:

“The Department of the Interior’s ‘stream protection rule’ is clearly aimed more at stopping coal production than protecting the environment. That is why I joined this resolution to end this harmful regulation. Coal is not only an abundant and inexpensive source of energy, but is a huge job creator, both directly and indirectly. The Obama Administration took many hasty steps to cement its legacy and the Senate should reverse these regulations that shouldn’t have ever been approved.”

U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., released the following statement:

“Today, the Senate delivered a major victory for coal country. The Obama administration’s flawed stream rule ignored the input of state regulators and put thousands of jobs in jeopardy. “I look forward to working with Congress and the Trump administration to repeal more midnight regulations like this one.”

The resolution of disapproval (S.J. Res. 10), brought under the Congressional Review Act, already passed the House of Representatives, and passed the Senate by a vote of 54 to 45.

Resolutions brought under the Congressional Review Act only require a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate to pass, instead of needing the normal 60 votes to get over procedural hurdles.