Barrasso Questions Secretary of the Interior Nominee Rep. Zinke

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) recently questioned U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, President-elect Trump’s nominee to be the next secretary of the Interior. Zinke testified at today’s Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing.

“Representative Zinke, congratulations on your nomination. I look forward to working with you.

“As a westerner, I believe you have a unique understanding of the gravity of the position that you’ve been nominated to fill.

“The Department of the Interior is tasked with managing an incredible amount of acreage, thousands of species, and countless water resources. Thanks for coming to visit me about this before the hearing.

“As we’ve discussed, the Obama administration has used the Department of the Interior as a department of preservation, locking up lands with the goal of preserving them as if they existed in a vacuum.

“I believe these bad policies have damaged landscapes, have failed to protect dangerously imperiled species, and disenfranchised the people who I believe are most invested in the good stewardship of our resources, the people that live on the land.

“So I look forward to you and your new approach, and the new approach by the incoming administration.

On the War on Coal:

“The ‘war on coal’—it is real for communities across the West, including Wyoming, including Montana.

“It’s devastated small towns, ultimately threatens our country’s energy security.

“If confirmed, will you commit to ending this moratorium on federal coal leasing?

On BLM’s Venting and Flaring Rule:

“With the use of the Congressional Review Act, I’m planning on introducing a disapproval resolution on the BLM’s venting and flaring rule.

“To me, that rule far exceeds the authority of the BLM. It will ultimately put federal lands

at a greater competitive disadvantage to state and private lands.

“Will you support our efforts to reverse this rule under the Congressional Review Act?

On Sage Grouse:

“Final question, I want to talk about sage grouse management plans.

“The administration has ignored input from key stakeholders, including Western governors, during the development of their plans—plans which were used to justify what they call ‘not-warranted’ status under the Endangered Species Act.

“But at the core, these plans are fundamentally opposed to the multiple-use mandate of the BLM, which includes grazing, recreation, energy development.

“Will you commit to returning conservation and management authority of the sage grouse back to the states and preventing this top-down mandate in the future?

