Barrasso Questions Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) questioned Rex Tillerson, President-elect Trump’s nominee to be the next secretary of State. Tillerson testified at today’s Senate Committee on Foreign Relation hearing.

On ISIS:

“Congratulations on your nomination. I want to go to your opening statement and try to talk about a couple of things we really haven’t gotten into yet.

“One of the statements that you made had to do with defeating ISIS. As you said, defeating ISIS must be our foremost priority in the Middle East. You go on to say that defeat will not occur on the battlefield alone, we must win the war of ideas.

“If I could just engage you a little bit to talk about how we can use diplomatic efforts and other ways to target and actually undermine the ISIS ideology and its legitimacy. And how can we do that and improve U.S. led coordination in the region with our allies?

On Restoring U.S. Credibility With Our Allies:

In your opening statement you just talked about the fact that the U.S. is not as strong and as respected as it had been previously and we need a foreign policy aimed at securing our national interests demonstrating our leadership.

“From a standpoint of credibility, you and I talked about having the capacity to do something, having a commitment to use that capacity and communicating that commitment about the capacity.

“Could you share a little bit with us about what you intend to do in terms of restoring America’s position in the world?

On Israel:

“Staying in the Middle East, in terms of the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians, I’ve always felt, as has always been the position of the country, that direct negotiations between the parties without interference from outsiders was the key.

“The Obama administration recently abandoned Israel with a one-sided resolution at the Security Council, United Nations, by abstaining from a vote which in the past we would routinely have vetoed.

“Can you talk a little on your views on the refusal to veto the recent U.N. Security Council Resolution and the subsequent speech by Secretary Kerry?

On International Climate Change Funding:

“Staying with the United Nations, you talked about international agreements, specifically you were asked about the climate agreements, the international climate change funding is a part of that.

“The Obama administration has unilaterally pledged $3 billion to the UN Green Climate Fund.

“The administration has requested $1.3 billion for Global Climate Change Initiatives in this year’s President’s budget for Fiscal Year 2017.

“You mentioned Donald Trump campaigning on America first. Will you commit to ensuring that no funding will go to the UN Green Climate Fund?

“As Senator Isakson asked about and talked about the value of using soft power. And it seems like there are so many opportunities, whether its humanitarian assistance, democracy promotion, embassy security measures that are necessary and countering global terrorist threats where money could possibly be better spent than on these efforts.

On Energy Strategy:

“Senator Corker earlier talked about some of the wonderful things that have been done around the world because of U.S. involvement of power. Part of that is power helping to power energy in a number of communities around the world.

“Many of us have been to Africa to see what happens in a community where there is energy available that hadn’t been previously—in terms of helping as a tool to those countries so people can get better education opportunities, health, well-being.

“We have had a situation where some of the programs in place have not really supported all of the above energy. We’ve seen where the World Bank has blocked funding for coal fired power plants, which would help bring light and other opportunities to a number of countries in Africa.

“I wonder if you could comment on the need to use all of the sources of energy to help people living in poverty and without power.”

