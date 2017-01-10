Barrasso Speaks Out On The Senate Floor About Efforts to Repeal Obamacare

Today Republican Wyoming Senator John Barrasso addressed the US Senate floor with his stance on the movement to repeal the current Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

From a press release sent to Wyo4News, here are some excerpts from Barrasso’s Senate presentation.

“Tonight in Chicago, President Obama is going to give a farewell address. And I’m assuming he’ll talk about Obamacare, and I’m assuming he paints a very different picture than what the American people have seen and are living with”.

“Well, no matter what President Obama wants, the American people have spoken, they have voted”.

“Democrats are out there saying that if we try to replace Obamacare with a better solution that in their words, it’s going to cause chaos in the health insurance industry”.

“Premiums up 25 percent in one year – that’s chaos”.

“Deductibles up by an average of $450 in a year – that’s chaos”.

“There is no functioning marketplace for Obamacare in one-third of the country – that’s chaos”.

“When Americans look at this, what they see is already chaos – and Obamacare caused it”.

“Giving states the freedom to come up with better solutions is just one of the things that Republicans are going to do to replace Obamacare with real health care reform”.

“States need and deserve to have that freedom, and people should be free to buy the health insurance that meets their needs, not what meets the needs of the President of the United States”.

“It took years for health insurance markets to get this bad – and it’s going to take time to get things fixed”.

“This resolution that we’ve introduced to repeal Obamacare is the start.”

To view a video of Barrasso’s entire Senate presentation, click here.