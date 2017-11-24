Barrasso Spends Thanksgiving with Wyoming Troops in Kuwait

KUWAIT – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) shared Thanksgiving dinner with Wyoming National Guard troops serving in Kuwait.

Barrasso visited with members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Airlift Squadron who are stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. The 187th supports airlift operations across the Middle East region.

“Sharing Thanksgiving with Wyoming troops overseas is always an honor,” said Barrasso. “There are 106 members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Airlift Squadron serving in Kuwait. They are a long way from home and it was nice to bring a little bit of Wyoming to them for the holidays. So much of our gratitude goes to these brave men and women who are doing an incredible job keeping America and our allies safe. As we take time to count our blessings this holiday season, please remember the sacrifice that our service members and their families make every day.”

In addition to sharing Thanksgiving dinner with the troops, Barrasso toured workstations, aircraft and was briefed by military leaders on the status of their mission.