Barrasso Statement on Keystone XL Pipeline Permitting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement on the Trump administration permitting of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“After more than eight years of political delays, the Keystone XL Pipeline can finally move forward,” said Barrasso. “Permitting the Keystone pipeline will create jobs, help grow our economy, and improve America’s energy security. I am pleased the Trump administration moved quickly to approve this project.”