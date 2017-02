The basketball games for the Tigers and Lady Tigers against Jackson have been rescheduled. The games were supposed to take place this evening, Friday, February 10th in Jackson, WY.

According to Rock Springs High School the varsity Lady Tigers will now play Jackson Hole on February 21st at 4:00 pm and the varsity Tigers game has been rescheduled for the same day with a start time of 5:30 pm. Both games will take place in Jackson.