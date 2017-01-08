Basketball Results From Around the MWC And Current Standings

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball had the day off yesterday. Both will resume the Mountain West Conference season on Wednesday with the men hosting Utah State and the women traveling to Utah State. Here is what happened yesterday around the league (Home Team):

Men’s scores: Colorado State 85 – Air Force 58, San Jose State 69 – Fresno State 62, Utah State 79 – UNLV 63, Boise State 79 – San Diego State 66, Nevada 104 – New Mexico 103 in overtime.

MWC Men’s Standings:

Boise State 4-0 11-4

Nevada 3-1 14-3

Colorado State 3-1 11- 6

Fresno State 2-2 8-6

New Mexico 2-2 9-7

Utah State 2-2 8-7

Wyoming 1-2 11-5

San Jose State 1-2 8-6

Air Force 1-2 8-8

UNLV 1-3 8-9

San Diego State 0-3 8-7

Women’s scores: San Diego State 84 – Boise State 77, Fresno State 88 – San Jose State 74, Colorado State 72 – Air Force 35, New Mexico 69 – Nevada 63, UNLV 55 – Utah State 53 in overtime.

MWC Women’s Standings:

New Mexico 4-0 8-6,

Wyoming 3-0 11-3

Colorado State 3-1 1-5

San Diego State 2-1 7-7

Boise State 2-2 12-3

UNLV 2-2 11-5

Fresno State 2-2 9-6

San Jose State 1-2 4-11

Air Force 0-3 2-11

Nevada 0-4 6-9