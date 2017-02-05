Basketball Standing: Tigers Lead 4A West Boys, Lady Pronghorns Lead 1A Southwest

After this past weekend’s play, and the halfway mark of the conference season, the Rock Springs Tigers find themselves alone at the top of the 4A West Boys basketball standings.

4A West Boys; Rock Springs 5-0 (9-5), Kelly Walsh 4-1 (11-3), Evanston 3-2 (9-8), Green River 2-3 (8-7), Natrona 1-4 (2-13, Jackson 0-5 (3-12).

In the 4A West Girls race, the Natrona Fillies keep on rolling as they withstood a 58-55 scare from the Rock Springs Lady Tigers on Saturday to remain undefeated in conference.

Current 4A West Girls: Natrona 5-0 (10-5), Kelly Walsh 3-2 (8-6), Evanston 3-2 (8-9), Rock Springs 2-3 (10-4), Green River 2-3 (8-8), Jackson 0-5 (0-15).

In 1A play, the second rated Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns registered two road wins to remain undefeated in the 1A Southwest Conference. The Pronghorn boys also won their two road conference games.

Current 1A Southwest Conference Girls: Farson-Eden 6-0 (16-2), Encampment 4-2 (13-4), Little Sanke River 2-2 (14-3), Cokeville 1-4 (6-9), Saratoga 0-5 (5-7).

Current 1A Southwest Conference Boys: Little Snake River 4-0 (8-8), Cokeville 4-2 (11-7), Farson-Eden 4-2 (9-9), Encampment 1-5 (9-8), Saratoga 1-5 (5-9).

