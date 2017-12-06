Batting Cage To Be Donated To Rock Springs Family Recreation Center

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will soon have a batting cage thanks to a generous donation. The Rock Springs Girls Fastpitch Softball Association, in partnership with Rock Springs Little League Baseball, have been granted permission by the Rock Springs City Council to donate a batting cage and the necessary equipment needed for safe operation.

In a letter to the City Council, Rock Springs Girls Fastpitch Softball Association Secretary-Treasurer Heather Anderson expressed her desires for the cage and told the council that with it players from both organizations would have the ability to practice year round allowing them to be more competitive against other teams from around the state with access to batting cages.

The two organizations will come together to donate a 70 foot batting cage with netting, rubber turf flooring, baseballs, softballs, two pitching machines– one for baseball one for softball. The machines and balls will remain the sole property of the organizations and be kept in a locked closet. They will be operated by coaches authorized and insured to run them. The cage, netting and floor will be donated to the Recreation Center.

The cage will be placed in the far court previously occupied by Rock Springs Gymnastics and is expected to be in place by the end of January or early February.