Battle of the Badges Blood Drive June 12 -15

It’s that time of year again and local emergency responders are asking for the communities’ help for the 2017 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Participants who donate blood will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win prizes. Donors can also vote for their favorite agency and give blood in that agencies’ name. The agency with the most votes wins bragging rights and the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy.

The blood drive will be held in Green River at the Green River Recreation Center on June 12th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and June 13th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. In Rock Springs the blood drive will take place at the Bunning Freight Station on June 14th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and June 15th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For an appointment call 1-800-456-7057 or online at www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: swbadges).

The Battle of the Badges Blood drive is proudly sponsored by WyoRadio.