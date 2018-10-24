Battle Of The Badges Dodgeball Game to Benefit Roosevelt Fire Efforts

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will partner up on November 30th to take on the Sublette County Unified Fire and Sublette County EMS on the dodgeball court for the Battle of The Badges Charity Dodgeball game. Proceeds from the event will go to Roosevelt Fire recovery efforts.

Members from the Sublette County FFA will be selling food and concessions at the event. 50/50 raffles and much more will be available. Early-bird tickets are on sale until November 25th. The game will take place at Wrangler Gymnasium at Pinedale High School in Pinedale beginning at 7:00 pm.

