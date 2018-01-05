Becky Costantino Named RS URA Volunteer of the Month

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their December Volunteer of the Month – Becky Costantino.

Becky has lived in Rock Springs for 47 years, moving to the area after marrying a Rock Springs native. Becky and her husband raised three children in Rock Springs and now have five grandchildren. She worked as a teller at the original First Security Bank on South Main Street and then for PacifiCorp for twelve years. She then took some time off to be a stay at home mom. Once Becky’s children started school, she worked as a paraprofessional/sub for six years before starting her career as a realtor for Remax and then Brokerage Southwest. She’s been selling real estate for twenty-one years.

Becky has served on several boards including the Sweetwater County Board of Realtors, Trona Valley FCU Board of Directors and she is currently serving on the Sweetwater County Hospital Foundation Board.

Becky has a soft spot for the downtown area. “I am quite impressed with the renovations being by the URA and the City and want to help in anyway I can,” Becky said.

“The impressive Broadway Theater (previously The Rock, in my younger years) holds many memories,” she added.

Becky routinely volunteers are various events and activities hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Broadway Theater.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.