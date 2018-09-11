Bender Mountain Fire Personnel Working To Establish Containment Lines

The Bender Mountain Fire, burning in a remote part of northeastern Utah and northwestern Colorado, produced a column of smoke Monday that was visible for a substantial distance and apparently alarmed some members of the public.

This smoke column was caused, in part, by planned firing operations carried out by firefighters to add depth to established containment lines. There are also some unburned pockets of timber and other fuels inside the fire perimeter that have ignited, producing more smoke.

The fire will likely produce additional smoke until the area receives significant rainfall or even snow. This is normal and is not cause for concern.

The fire is now 75 percent contained and 4,112 acres in size, which represents minimal growth in acreage over the past week. It is currently being managed as a Type 4 incident. There are two firefighting crews, three engines and an air attack plane assigned to the fire, for a total of more than 50 personnel.

The Bender Mountain Fire was first reported on Sept. 2 about 17 miles northeast of Dutch John, Utah, near the Three Corners area where Utah, Wyoming and Colorado border each other. It is being investigated as a human-caused fire; however, arson is not suspected.