Benefit Auction To Help Local Toddler With Leukemia

A benefit auction on Thursday will help a local toddler who has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

The auction begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 12th at 1130 Billie Drive Unit D. The auction is located south of Grub’s Drive In and is next to Davis Detailing.

Items to be sold at the auction include antiques, depression glassware, exercise equipment, furniture, fuel tanks, campers, vehicles, trailers, oilfield related tools, ice fishing items, boats, Dallas Cowboy & Elvis memorabilia, and more. Some items do have a reserve which will be clearly marked.

Funds raised during the auction will benefit 2 ½ year old Sage Sell who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The Rock Springs toddler will undergo treatments weekly for the next nine months and then monthly for the next two years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

Funds will help the family with medical and travel expenses.

Silverado Auctions is the auction source for this event with auctioneer Glenn Davis.