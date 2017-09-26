Benefit Auction To Help Toddler with Leukemia

A benefit auction today will help a local toddler and her family with medical expenses.

The auction tonight will take place at 6 p.m. at Angels Antiques and Things, 517 Rennie Street in Rock Springs.

Funds raised during the auction will benefit 2 ½ year old Sage Sell who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The Rock Springs toddler will undergo treatments weekly for the next nine months and then monthly for the next two years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

Funds will help the family with medical and travel expenses.

The auction is a collaboration between Angels Antiques and Things, which recently closed, and Silverado Auctions.