Benefit Dinner to Help Local Man With Lyme Disease

A benefit dinner later this month will help a local man as he undergoes specialized treatment for Lyme Disease.

The dinner is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 24th at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, located at 125 Firestone Road in Rock Springs (behind Arby’s). The dinner includes chili, corn bread, crackers, and a variety of desserts.

The benefit dinner is priced at $10 each or $45 per family.

Baskets will also be raffled during the event.

Funds raised will benefit Joel Chambers, a 20-year old Rock Springs resident who was diagnosed with Lyme Disease at 16 years old. Prior to contracting the disease, Chambers was a talented student with a 4.0 GPA and perfect attendance in school. The disease has caused Chambers to have constant pain, headaches, joint pain, cloudy thinking, poor circulation, and fatigue coupled with insomnia. These symptoms have prevented him from completing high school. He still aspires to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology once he finds successful treatment.

Other treatment options have failed to properly treat Chambers’ symptoms, so he is seeking an innovative treatment option at Envita Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is expected to spend a minimum of two months in Arizona for the treatment.

Chambers’ sister, Felicia Chambers, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical and travel expenses. Donations are also accepted at 1st Bank in Rock Springs by depositing to the Joel Chambers Medical Fund.