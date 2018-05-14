Benefit Dinner To Help Local Woman With Breast Cancer

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is happening at the Eagles, 88 N 2ndE Street in Green River on June 9th to benefit longtime Sweetwater County resident Jennifer Sawyer. Sawyer a single mother of three is currently battling stage four breast cancer and is unable to work.

Advertisement

The event will include dinner, bake sale, silent auction and a raffle. Raffle and auction items include DoTerra Baskets, guitar, Homemade Jelly Basket, a 3-month Gym pass and much more.

The Dinner which includes spaghetti, Garlic Bread, Salad and drinks and is scheduled to take place between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The spaghetti dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The event is open to the public.

Those who are unable to attend but would still like to donate can visit Trona Valley Federal Credit Union where an account has been set up in Jennifer Sawyers name.