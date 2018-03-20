Latest

Best Selling Author David Grann To Speak March 29th At UW

March 20, 2018

According to the University of Wyoming Daily New Letter, best-selling author David Grann will deliver a public lecture on his latest book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” Thursday, March 29 at 12 noon.  The lecture will take place in Room 178 of the College of Law.  A question-and-answer session and book signing will take place after the lecture.

There is no admission to the event with refreshments will provided.

Grann’s appearance is hosted by UW’s College of Law, in conjunction with the 10th Circuit Historical Society.

Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and a best-selling author. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is a true crime tale that unravels one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 30 weeks on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, it was a finalist for the National Book Award and ranked number one on both Shelf Awareness and Amazon’s Best Books of the Year in any category.

His first book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon,” was published in 2009 and was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 2017.

