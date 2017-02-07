Betty Ann Corona (November 25, 1993 – February 2, 2017)

Betty Ann Corona, 93, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs since 1996 and former resident of Douglas, Arizona. Mrs. Corona died from a sudden illness.

She was born November 25, 1923 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Howell Jones and Margaret Corbet.

Mrs. Corona attended schools in California and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1941.

She was married on June 18, 1956 to Clifton F. Corona.

Her interests include spending time with family and friends , books on tape and friends of the library.

Survivors include, one daughter Vicky Ila Dean Swart and husband Scott of Portland, Oregon, and daughter in law Cindy Corona-Smart and husband Ron Smart.

Four grandchildren, Joe Corona, Donna Corona, Melinda Gili and Meg Smith,, 8 great-grandchildren,1 great great grand daughter ,four nieces and one nephew. She left behind her good friend Gunzy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Jon Corona and one brother Howell “Bud” Jones.

Cremation will take place and a private memorial to be held at a later date.

