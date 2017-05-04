Bicyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash

The Rock Springs Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle that occurred this afternoon.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Stagecoach Drive and Foothill Boulevard at about 4:49 p.m. today for the report of a crash.

An investigation revealed that a Subaru was traveling east on Stagecoach Drive and attempted to turn left onto Foothill Boulevard. A bicyclist was traveling west on Stagecoach Boulevard as the driver attempted the left turn, and the bicyclist swerved to avoid a collision with the vehicle. According to the RSPD, it is unclear if the bicyclist was struck by the vehicle or crashed in attempt to avoid the collision, and the case is still under investigation.

The bicyclist, a 64-year-old man whose name has not been released, was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of injuries. His condition was not known by RSPD as of press time.

The driver, 36-year-old Jose Ortega, of Rock Springs, was cited for failure to yield.

The incident is currently under investigation, and more information is expected to be released tomorrow.