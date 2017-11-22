Big Brothers Big Sister Gives Back To Youth In Need

The Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County is providing an opportunity for residents of the community to provide children the chance to have a Christmas this holiday season with the Giving Tree.

According to Program Director Kathy Vasa, there are approximately 25 children in the program this year. The tree has the names of children with information for holiday gifts and items wanted.

Beginning November 27th, anyone who wants to donate a gift is encouraged to drop by the Big Brothers Big Sisters Office at 1471 Dewar Drive Suite 147, in Rock Springs to select a name from the tree.

Vasa said the program’s greatest need is for male mentors. Currently several boys are awaiting mentors. Vasa said many of the boys are just looking for someone to take them fishing, hiking and on other outings. Program mentors are asked to donate three to four hours of time per month.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters contact the office at 307-399-9262 or by visiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters website here.