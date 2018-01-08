Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates National Mentoring Month

January 2018 is National Mentoring Month. National Mentoring Month is a campaign held each January to promote youth mentoring in the United States., and this year marks the 16th anniversary of its launch in 2002. January has served as an annual kickoff of the widespread movement to connect more of the nation’s young people with caring adult mentors. Locally Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters currently has 22 mentors in their program in Sweetwater County who are willing to share their life experiences and talents with local youth in the hopes their impact will help the child reach their full potential.

“We are excited to work with our amazing mentors. Their impact can be life changing to a child who may be facing adversity. While many young people benefit from mentoring relationships, 1 in 3 children will grow up without a mentor, a gap that is far too wide.” Said Kathy Vasa, Community Engagement Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We see the changes our mentors make in the life’s of the kids in our programs, and the difference it makes for their families. Our mentors give of their time and energy which inadvertently impacts our communities for the better by inspiring our youth to become more productive citizens. National Mentor Month encourages others to participate to this.”

For Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters January is a month of celebration. The organization will be thanking all the mentors in the program for their commitment and dedication, but most importantly, for the impact they’ve had on the youth they work with. A fun day of ice skating and celebration at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is planned for all members in the program.

Several January dates have been highlighted as part of National Mentoring Month in an effort to create opportunities for engagement and promote the mentoring movement.

January 4, 2018 – I Am a Mentor Day. A day for volunteer mentors to celebrate their role and reflect on the ways mentees have enhanced their world.

– I Am a Mentor Day. A day for volunteer mentors to celebrate their role and reflect on the ways mentees have enhanced their world. January 11, 2018 – National Mentoring Month Kick-off Twitter Chat (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT). Join us on a Twitter Chat to discuss all things National Mentoring Month and how mentoring is impacting local communities. Participate using hashtags #PromiseChat and #MentorIRL

– National Mentoring Month Kick-off Twitter Chat (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT). Join us on a Twitter Chat to discuss all things National Mentoring Month and how mentoring is impacting local communities. Participate using hashtags #PromiseChat and #MentorIRL January 15, 2018 – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. A day to share in the inspirational words of Dr. MLK, Jr. and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism.

– Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. A day to share in the inspirational words of Dr. MLK, Jr. and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism. January 17, 2018 – International Mentoring Day. A day of international conversations on social media where photos, video and powerful mentoring stories and messages are shared.

– International Mentoring Day. A day of international conversations on social media where photos, video and powerful mentoring stories and messages are shared. January 25, 2018 – #ThankYourMentor Day. A day to reflect on who mentored you, and to thank them for the positive impact they make.

– #ThankYourMentor Day. A day to reflect on who mentored you, and to thank them for the positive impact they make. January 2018: “Become A Mentor”, the entire month is dedicated to encouraging volunteerism is the mentoring movement. Male mentors are especially encouraged to apply.

National Mentoring Month helps call attention to the need for mentors and the impacts they make in communities across the nation and here in Sweetwater County. Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters actively recruits volunteers throughout the year to become mentors for our local youth. “Mentoring can take as little as 3-4 hours a month, and to help we provide monthly activities such as craft nights, indoor and outdoor activities, and holiday parties.” Vasa said. .

Big Brothers Big Sisters currently manages two programs locally in which volunteers can participate. A community-based program or a site-based program, both of which volunteers are matched with youth based on their similar interests and personalities. Currently there are several children on a waiting list for both programs in Sweetwater County waiting for a mentor.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, there are a variety of ways you can get involved. You can contact the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program for more details at 307-399-9262 or by visiting www.wyobbbs.org to sign up.