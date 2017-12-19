Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives Rocky Mountain Power Funds

Sweetwater County, WY – Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters has been awarded a $300 grant from Rocky Mountain Power for their annual holiday party. Funds were used to provide a traditional holiday dinner for families in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“Our families had the opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday meal, including turkey, ham, and all the fixings, holiday pies, and our kids enjoyed a cookie decorating contest.” said Kathy Vasa, Director of Community Engagement. “Rocky Mountain Power has been a great supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and we appreciate their continued support of our families and our program.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit youth mentoring organization serving local children age 5 to high school graduation. The organization is grounded in the philosophy that positive outcomes occur from building strong, trusting relationships with families in the program. Vasa said, “Adult mentoring can have a direct and measurable impact on a child’s life. Stronger, longer lasting, one-to-one mentoring relationships allow for positive growth in our youth and better relationships with family members.”

“Rocky Mountain Power and our employees have a stake our local communities and we value opportunities to support these outstanding local organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Rita Meyer, Vice President, Rocky Mountain Power.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to acknowledge the generous support of Rocky Mountain Power as the program works to improve the lives of local children and to help build better citizens in our community. For more information or to donate to Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters please go to www.wyobbbs.org, or contact Kathy Vasa, Community Engagement Director at Kathy@wyobbbs.org or call/text 307-399-9262.