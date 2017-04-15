Big Brothers/Big Sisters April 29th Fundraiser Looking To Bowl You Over

The 2017 Bowl for Kids’ Sake fund raiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters is Two weeks away, Saturday, April 29th at Pla-Mor Lanes in Rock Springs.

Presented by WyoRadio, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest fundraiser of the year. According to a press release “The community comes together in support of our programs and services by collecting pledges for a day of bowling. Teams bowl against each other for fun and camaraderie. Raffles and silent auction are also a part of the fun!”.

Kathy Vasa of Big Brothers Big Sisters, appearing on WyoRadio’s Q96 Morning Show, stated that last year’s event raised over $17,000. Once again this year, the event will not only feature for fun bowling but also many prize drawings of gifts and donations from local businesses.

Bowling teams consist of five individuals with one taking the role as team captain. Teams can be made up of friends, co-workers, or family members.

There will be four bowling sessions to choose from;

Session 1: 12:45 – 3:00 pm (recommended for family and kid’s teams)

Session 2: 3:00 – 5:15 pm

Session 3: 5:15 – 7:30 pm

Session 4: 7:30 – 9:45 pm

This year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake theme is the “Mad Hatter” and participating bowlers are encouraged to wear crazy hats with the possibility of winning the Best Hat contest.

There are prizes for top fundraisers, both team and individuals. There is also a grand prize winner drawn at the end of the night. You need not be present to win. Everyone who collects $100 or more in pledges is eligible to win the grand prize. Team packets can be picked up at the Big Brother Big Sisters office located at 1471 Dewar Drive, Suite 147, Rock Springs or by calling 307-399-9262.