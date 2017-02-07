Big Changes For Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

During the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting today, the commissioners unanimously voted to remove two members of the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, accepted the resignation of three more, and appointed a new hospital trustee.

Trustees Joe Manatos, Grant Christensen, and Harry Horn told the commissioners today that they intended to resign their positions, and all three resignations were unanimously accepted.

After executive session, the commissioners unanimously voted to remove trustees Gene Carmody and Artis Kalivas.

Trustees Taylor Jones and Richard Mathey remain on the hospital board.

The commissioners also voted to appoint Barbara J. Sowada to the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.

In addition, the commissioners voted to reduce the hospital from a seven member board to a five member board.

The board resignations from Manatos and Horn came just as the commissioners were preparing to adjourn to executive session after a meeting which was filled with heated exchanges between the hospital board and commissioners when the hospital board presented a fiscal plan requested by the commissioners.

The resignation of Christensen came as the commissioners were entering executive session and confirmed the topic would be the removal of public officers.

Members of the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees were present at today’s county commissioners meeting to present a fiscal plan. The plan was requested during the commissioners January meeting after the hospital received a Standard and Poor rating of BBB minus and a negative outlook.

The commissioners expressed concern that the hospital’s cash on hand was steadily declining and was at 107 days, down from a record 236 days in 2013.

At today’s meeting, hospital trustees and commissioners said cash on hand is currently at about 88 or 89 days. Commissioners expressed concern, noting that the hospital will default on its bonds if it drops below 75 days cash on hand.